Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.