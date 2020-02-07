Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

