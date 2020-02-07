Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 8,370 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $199.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.