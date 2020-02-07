FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of NAHL Group (LON:NAH) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of NAH stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Monday. NAHL Group has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 129 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 million and a P/E ratio of 6.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.69.

In other news, insider James Saralis acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,786.11).

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

