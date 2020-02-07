Fintab Market Capitalization Reaches $14,881.00 (FNTB)

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Fintab token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fintab has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fintab has a market capitalization of $14,881.00 and $1.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fintab Token Profile

Fintab’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. The official website for Fintab is fintab.io/ico . The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab . Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab . Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fintab Token Trading

Fintab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fintab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fintab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

