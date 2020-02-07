FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $16.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. FireEye shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 6,366,916 shares traded.
FEYE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.61.
In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.08.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
FireEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEYE)
FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.
