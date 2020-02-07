FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $16.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. FireEye shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 6,366,916 shares traded.

FEYE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.61.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.08.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

