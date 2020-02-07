First Bank & Trust Has $851,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,312 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $1,139,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $137.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $431.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.