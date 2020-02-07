First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,916. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $51,225.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

