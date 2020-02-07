First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FDEF traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.01. 121,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $572.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.95. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. Equities research analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Defiance Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 7,935.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.