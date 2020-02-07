First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Announces Earnings Results

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million.

Shares of THFF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 45,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. First Financial has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $46.93.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

