First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 415 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,897,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after buying an additional 130,494 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 46,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 360,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $224.30 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.20.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $388,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. bought 40,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,359,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

