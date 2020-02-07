First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Popular were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 614,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after buying an additional 85,125 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Popular by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 68,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.17. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Popular news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $817,401 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

