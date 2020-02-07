First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 100,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 80,443 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 653,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $268.01 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $158.72 and a one year high of $269.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.40.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.82.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,686 shares of company stock worth $9,347,998 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

