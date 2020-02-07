First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $286,000 Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMCH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC raised its position in BMC Stock by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMCH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

