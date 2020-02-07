First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $300,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day moving average of $142.68. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

