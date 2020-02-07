First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 2,618 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 156.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.82. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

