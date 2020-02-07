First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Essent Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,412 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESNT stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.