First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,347 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 300,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 171,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 73,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $74.70 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

