First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

First National Financial stock traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 65,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,514. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$28.42 and a 12 month high of C$44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,480.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.79 per share, with a total value of C$75,019.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,303,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$283,307,691.33.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

