First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from First Northwest BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ FNWB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.53. First Northwest BanCorp has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

FNWB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other First Northwest BanCorp news, CEO Matthew P. Deines acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Also, CEO Laurence J. Hueth sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $51,714.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $518,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,139 shares of company stock worth $85,661. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

