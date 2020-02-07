First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $116.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

