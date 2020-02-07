First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,501 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $75,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 2,272.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 313,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,029,000 after purchasing an additional 227,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 188.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 207,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1,077.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 192,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 172.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 146,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,915. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

