First Trust Advisors LP Has $68.67 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $68,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $16,188,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

NEE traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $270.20. 79,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,611. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $177.88 and a 12 month high of $270.66. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.14 and its 200-day moving average is $232.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

