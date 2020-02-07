First Trust Advisors LP Has $70.48 Million Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.08% of First American Financial worth $70,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 269.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after buying an additional 391,449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 29.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 490,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after buying an additional 904,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

NYSE FAF traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,500. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.68%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

