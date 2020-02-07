First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 233,697 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,697 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $69,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. 19,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.74 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

