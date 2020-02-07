First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,021,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $82,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $85.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

