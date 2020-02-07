First Trust Advisors LP Sells 636,740 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $76,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after acquiring an additional 185,656 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 9.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $105.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $105.67.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

