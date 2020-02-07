FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07, RTT News reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

FE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. 2,732,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.