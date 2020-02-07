FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07, RTT News reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

FE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. 2,732,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

