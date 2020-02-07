FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $6.74 on Thursday, reaching $111.36. 123,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

