Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.86-5.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.312-15.601 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.47 billion.Fiserv also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.86-5.02 EPS.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $122.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,936. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.19.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.