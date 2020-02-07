Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.19.

Fiserv stock remained flat at $$121.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,297,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

