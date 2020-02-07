Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $146.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FISV. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.70. 1,635,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

