Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $146.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FISV. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.19.
Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.70. 1,635,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95.
In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.