Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 739,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,112 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 569,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 94,921 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 529,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,065,047. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

