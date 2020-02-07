Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $2.93 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,177. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.43 and a 200-day moving average of $145.51. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

