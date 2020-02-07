FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $317.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.84.

NYSE FLT traded down $24.33 on Friday, reaching $304.52. The company had a trading volume of 683,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.92. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $212.54 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

