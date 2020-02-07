Fluence (ASX:FLC) Trading Down 2.7%

Fluence Co. Ltd (ASX:FLC)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.36 ($0.25) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.26), approximately 506,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.45. The stock has a market cap of $224.87 million and a PE ratio of -6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

Fluence Company Profile (ASX:FLC)

Fluence Corporation Limited provides packaged water and wastewater treatment solutions in North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe, and China. The company offers NIROBOX for water desalination and treatment of brackish water; Ultrafiltration solutions to remove suspended solids, endotoxins, bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens from feed water; and reverse osmosis systems, which are used in desalination and other water purification processes.

