Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. 1,545,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,238. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

