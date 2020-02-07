FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Trading Up 1.2%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd (CVE:FLY)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.65, approximately 5,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 37,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

The firm has a market cap of $44.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 706.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.44.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) installed on aircraft that captures and monitors functions from the aircraft and the black box, and provides voice and text messaging capabilities that enable pilots to communicate with ground support; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation on an aircraft.

