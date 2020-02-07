Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ford Motor updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.94-1.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.94-1.20 EPS.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 412.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

