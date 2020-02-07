Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Lowered to Sell at DZ Bank

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,698,501,000 after acquiring an additional 694,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $148,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,718 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,209,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $67,045,000 after purchasing an additional 203,613 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

