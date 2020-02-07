Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -2.06

News stories about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a coverage optimism score of -2.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of F traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. 35,872,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,476,232. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

