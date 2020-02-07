Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:FSCT traded up $5.30 on Thursday, reaching $33.28. 21,184,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.55. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84.

In other Forescout Technologies news, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 41,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $1,309,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 510,306 shares in the company, valued at $16,084,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $230,185.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSCT. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

