FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.27-0.35 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.27-0.35 EPS.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,492. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.14. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $341,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock worth $1,020,652. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

