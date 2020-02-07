Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $150.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $116.72 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average of $139.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

