Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.06% of EnLink Midstream worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.03. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,071.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

