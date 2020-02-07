Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.