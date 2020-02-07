Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $5.70 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,153 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.6% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,308 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,307,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after acquiring an additional 765,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

