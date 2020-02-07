Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,306 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 31,776 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of American Express by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $133.25 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day moving average is $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,108 shares of company stock worth $12,050,255. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

