Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mplx were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,266,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $819,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,357 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Mplx by 29.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,259,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,368,000 after buying an additional 2,536,883 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,573,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,730,000 after buying an additional 62,002 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 21.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,569,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,970,000 after buying an additional 451,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 43.8% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after buying an additional 756,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

MPLX opened at $23.13 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

