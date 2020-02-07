Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 6,868 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $166.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

